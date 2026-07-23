SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 43,822 Ares Management Corporation $ARES

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,822 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Ares Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Ares Management from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.93.

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Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $119.76 on Thursday. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $195.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Ares Management's payout ratio is currently 251.16%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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