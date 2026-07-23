SEB Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 49,328 Global Payments Inc. $GPN

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,328 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,615,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $781,728,000 after purchasing an additional 205,880 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $345,524,000 after buying an additional 523,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $276,014,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,925 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $207,117,000 after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $189,545,000 after buying an additional 1,206,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $79.07 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.16 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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