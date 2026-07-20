SEB Asset Management AB Takes $27.86 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 627,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $27,862,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.22% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,963 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125,098 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 478.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,543 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $417.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.13%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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