SEB Asset Management AB Takes $3.78 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $194.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $149.11 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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