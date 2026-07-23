SEB Asset Management AB Takes $4.32 Million Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,963 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Key Equifax News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equifax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Equifax topped Q2 earnings estimates with EPS of $2.25 and posted $1.70 billion in revenue, up 11% year over year, showing solid underlying demand in its credit services and verification businesses. Article Title

Equifax topped Q2 earnings estimates with EPS of $2.25 and posted $1.70 billion in revenue, up 11% year over year, showing solid underlying demand in its credit services and verification businesses. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its AI-driven cost savings target to $150 million through 2028, which could support margins and operating leverage over time. Article Title

Management raised its AI-driven cost savings target to $150 million through 2028, which could support margins and operating leverage over time. Positive Sentiment: Analysts largely kept bullish ratings after the report, with several still recommending Buy despite trimming price targets, suggesting the long-term thesis remains intact. Article Title

Analysts largely kept bullish ratings after the report, with several still recommending Buy despite trimming price targets, suggesting the long-term thesis remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: Equifax announced a deal to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which could broaden its footprint, but investors are still waiting to see the financial impact of the transaction. Article Title

Equifax announced a deal to acquire Círculo de Crédito, which could broaden its footprint, but investors are still waiting to see the financial impact of the transaction. Negative Sentiment: The stock is reacting to weaker-than-expected Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance, which came in below Wall Street forecasts and overshadowed the earnings beat. Article Title

The stock is reacting to weaker-than-expected Q3 and full-year 2026 guidance, which came in below Wall Street forecasts and overshadowed the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Margins were pressured by a legal settlement accrual, and management also pointed to ongoing mortgage-market and macroeconomic softness, adding to near-term caution. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,846,252. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.07. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.74 and a fifty-two week high of $271.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $222.00 to $194.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Equifax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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