SEB Asset Management AB Takes $4.37 Million Position in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 625,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Stellantis N.V. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellantis N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research raised Stellantis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Stellantis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.01.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STLA

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. is a global automotive manufacturer formed through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Groupe PSA, a transaction completed in January 2021. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and related powertrains under a large number of well-known brands, including (but not limited to) Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram and Vauxhall. Stellantis also provides parts, accessories, service operations and branded aftersales support through legacy networks such as Mopar and regional dealer ecosystems.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Stellantis operates mobility- and software-related businesses and financial services.

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