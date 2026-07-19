SEB Asset Management AB Takes $44.33 Million Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,159,090 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $44,326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get UBS Group alerts: Sign Up

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS Group

Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UBS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UBS Group wasn't on the list.

While UBS Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here