SEB Asset Management AB Takes $4.95 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,572 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Claro Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $177.74 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.48 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Expeditors International of Washington's dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.78.

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Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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