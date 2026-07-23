SEB Asset Management AB Takes $5.12 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.

Get Nutrien alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nutrien, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nutrien wasn't on the list.

While Nutrien currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here