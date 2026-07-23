SEB Asset Management AB Takes $5.68 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,684,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.6%

SUI opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day moving average is $126.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,051.14. This represents a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Colliers Securities raised Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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