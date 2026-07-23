SEB Asset Management AB Takes $5.78 Million Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 503,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.17% of Oscar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 439.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,363 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,177,845.60. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Janet Liang sold 12,475 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $273,701.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 259,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,710.58. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,662,466 shares of company stock valued at $105,145,815. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSCR opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.34. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Oscar Health's revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Oscar Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oscar Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report).

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