SEB Asset Management AB Takes $62.64 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 872,126 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $62,636,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.07% of CVS Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,776,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,189,793,000 after purchasing an additional 900,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,666,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,373,774 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,616,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $107.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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