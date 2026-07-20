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SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in CF Industries during Q1, buying 153,314 shares valued at about $19.9 million. The stake represented roughly 0.10% of the company.
  • CF Industries raised its quarterly dividend to $0.60 per share from $0.50, bringing the annualized payout to $2.40 and a yield of about 2.0%.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $116.62, though some firms recently upgraded or raised targets for CF.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,314 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $19,906,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 0.10% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.2%

CF Industries stock opened at $121.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.40. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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