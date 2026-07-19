SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,081,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the company's stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 40,433 shares of the company's stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $322.23 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $332.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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