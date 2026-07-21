SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,019,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,793,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,441,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,667,000 after purchasing an additional 599,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock worth $293,960,000 after purchasing an additional 516,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $266.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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