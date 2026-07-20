SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,132 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,821,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.14% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $397,209,000 after purchasing an additional 178,677 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 993,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $333,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $302,697,000 after buying an additional 728,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $330.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $251.54 and a 52 week high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the sale, the director owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,258.37. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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