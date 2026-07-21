SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,702,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Nextpower as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nextpower by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Nextpower by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextpower during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Nextpower from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $114.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Price Performance

Nextpower stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $115.86. Nextpower Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.The business had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,158,633.60. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,547,326.75. This represents a 12.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Nextpower Company Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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