SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $11,401,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 price objective on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.17.

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Realty Income Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of O opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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