SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Stantec Inc. $STN

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,748 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,966,062 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $468,622,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stantec by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464,733 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $421,321,000 after purchasing an additional 897,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,131,944 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 19.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,485,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $300,340,000 after purchasing an additional 557,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 82.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,449,311 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $374,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company's stock.

Stantec Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.94 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Stantec's payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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