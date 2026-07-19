SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 263,366 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $86,539,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Stryker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stryker by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 19,704 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $319.78 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $371.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Key Stories Impacting Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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