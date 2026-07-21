SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $16,803,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $323.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $289.86 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $319.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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