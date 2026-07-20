SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 406,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $33,232,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Ventas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,904,293 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,868,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,459 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its position in Ventas by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 95,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund PDN bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $98.00 target price on Ventas in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ventas from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Read Our Latest Report on VTR

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Further Reading

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