SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in Wabtec $WAB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,110 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $14,022,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wabtec by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 1.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 5.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $303,612.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,077 shares in the company, valued at $32,391,541.62. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total transaction of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,158,047.50. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,571. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $264.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $284.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Wabtec to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

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