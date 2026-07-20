SEB Asset Management AB Takes Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 277,169 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $18,836,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.12% of W.P. Carey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at W.P. Carey

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $76.00 price target on W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $75.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm's revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is 160.68%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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