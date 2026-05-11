Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,813 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,250 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 78.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $229.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.33 and a 12-month high of $293.06. The business's 50 day moving average is $242.52 and its 200 day moving average is $249.70.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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