Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,615 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 190 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

MSI opened at $392.28 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $447.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.36 and a 52 week high of $492.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total value of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,167 shares in the company, valued at $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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