Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,878 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 50.6% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $208.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day moving average of $189.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.71. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is 62.06%.

Trending Headlines about Simon Property Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Simon Property Group delivered a strong quarter, with FFO/EPS and revenue both topping Wall Street expectations. Simon Property (SPG) Q1 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

Simon Property Group delivered a strong quarter, with FFO/EPS and revenue both topping Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 outlook and boosted its dividend, reinforcing confidence in future earnings and shareholder returns. Simon® Reports First Quarter 2026 Results, Increases Full Year 2026 Real Estate FFO Per Share Guidance and Raises Quarterly Dividend

The company raised its FY 2026 outlook and boosted its dividend, reinforcing confidence in future earnings and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Retailers are reportedly trying to renew mall leases up to three years early, which points to healthy tenant demand for Simon Property Group’s properties. Simon Property Group Sees Retailers Racing to Renew Leases

Retailers are reportedly trying to renew mall leases up to three years early, which points to healthy tenant demand for Simon Property Group’s properties. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted that FFO per share may have been viewed differently versus certain estimates, but the broader earnings and revenue figures were clearly strong.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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