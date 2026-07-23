Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,339,580 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,718,859 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Verizon Communications worth $287,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 53,684 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,936,315 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $147,403,000 after acquiring an additional 59,102 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Retirement LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2%

VZ stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Key Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here