Sei Investments Co. Acquires 183,045 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,220 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 183,045 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in ARM were worth $68,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in ARM by 98.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 31,654 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in ARM by 181.7% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. lifted its position in ARM by 9.1% during the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 28,011 shares of the company's stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in ARM during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Get ARM alerts: Sign Up

ARM Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $260.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.54, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $330.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARM

In related news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,824,696.25. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,049 shares of company stock worth $52,101,605.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARM wasn't on the list.

While ARM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here