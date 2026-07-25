Sei Investments Co. Acquires 47,825 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,600 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 47,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.72% of WEX worth $91,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 377.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,395 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in WEX by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 2,115.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $95,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,010,739.20. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James R. Groch bought 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.95 per share, for a total transaction of $214,425.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,566,953.15. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: WEX beat Q2 2026 expectations on both revenue and earnings, with revenue up 14.2% year over year to $753.5 million and adjusted EPS rising to $5.35, helping support bullish investor sentiment. Article Title

WEX beat Q2 2026 expectations on both revenue and earnings, with revenue up 14.2% year over year to $753.5 million and adjusted EPS rising to $5.35, helping support bullish investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year guidance, now targeting $2.86 billion to $2.90 billion in revenue and $19.68 to $20.08 in adjusted EPS, which signals management confidence in continued growth. Article Title

The company raised full-year guidance, now targeting $2.86 billion to $2.90 billion in revenue and $19.68 to $20.08 in adjusted EPS, which signals management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its price target on WEX to $210 from $200 and reiterated an outperform rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Article Title

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.75. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.29 and a twelve month high of $186.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.72 million. WEX had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of WEX to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $179.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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