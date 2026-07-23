Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349,422 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 357,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of GE Aerospace worth $382,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 6,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 123,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 172.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,533 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 88.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company's stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $341.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $259.95 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.23.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 22.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price target (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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