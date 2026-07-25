Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 124,320 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Equifax worth $67,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

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Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $172.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.74 and a 12 month high of $271.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $165.98 and its 200 day moving average is $182.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equifax has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.390-8.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Equifax's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Equifax from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $179.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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