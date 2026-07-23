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Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Howmet Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 749,623 shares worth about $172.8 million.
  • Howmet reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.22 beating estimates and revenue rising 19.1% year over year to $2.31 billion.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on the stock, with 18 Buy ratings, 4 Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of $293.21.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,623 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Howmet Aerospace worth $172,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $281.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $290.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average price is $266.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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