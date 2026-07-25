Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,990 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 152,156 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Ross Stores worth $85,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,953 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,506,099,000 after purchasing an additional 99,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $1,222,523,000 after buying an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,436,788 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $979,384,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,360,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $605,704,000 after buying an additional 426,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of ROST stock opened at $238.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $134.37 and a one year high of $242.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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