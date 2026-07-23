Sei Investments Co. Buys 402,502 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,734 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 402,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of American Electric Power worth $185,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. KCM Capital Inc purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $4,037,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

Get AEP alerts: Sign Up

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.0%

American Electric Power stock opened at $133.07 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.70 and a 12-month high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Electric Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Electric Power wasn't on the list.

While American Electric Power currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here