Sei Investments Co. Buys 406,141 Shares of Somnigroup International Inc. $SGI

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE:SGI - Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,427 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 406,141 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.58% of Somnigroup International worth $89,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGI. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Somnigroup International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Somnigroup International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Somnigroup International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGI opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. Somnigroup International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $98.56.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Somnigroup International Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Somnigroup International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Somnigroup International's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Somnigroup International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Somnigroup International from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Somnigroup International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Somnigroup International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Profile

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

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