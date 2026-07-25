Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,744 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 52,995 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of MSCI worth $65,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $528,560,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in MSCI by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,581,055,000 after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,081,000 after buying an additional 265,750 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,380,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $829,781,000 after buying an additional 168,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MSCI Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.82 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $501.08 and a fifty-two week high of $644.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.75. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSCI's payout ratio is 44.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore set a $722.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $709.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

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About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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