Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,484,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 41,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Barclays worth $73,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCS. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on BCS

Barclays Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BCS stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 21.10%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

See Also

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