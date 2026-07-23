Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 227,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $270,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $959.48 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $958.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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