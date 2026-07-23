Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Equinix worth $256,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Equinix by 73.3% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Zacks Research cut Equinix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,235.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,153.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,028.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,057.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $983.75. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $720.62 and a 12-month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is 142.84%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,600,239.52. This trade represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock worth $12,022,574. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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