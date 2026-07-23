Sei Investments Co. Has $168.50 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,869,043 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 2,142,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Comcast worth $168,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,311,219 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $11,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,160,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,805,081 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,583,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,343,399 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $4,194,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,166,881 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,967,514 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $3,376,599,000 after acquiring an additional 399,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913,362 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $2,680,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Comcast Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $29.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Research Partners raised Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $33.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Stories

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