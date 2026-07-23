Sei Investments Co. Has $169.79 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,291 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $169,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,855,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,533,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,248,436,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,398.45 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $702.56 and a 1 year high of $1,714.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,470.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,298.38. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,860.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,657.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $245,170,600. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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