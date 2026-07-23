Sei Investments Co. Has $188.91 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,101 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 80,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of S&P Global worth $188,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 263 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in S&P Global by 48.5% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 98,247 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 23.4% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

More S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

RBC/Baird-like bull case support continues, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target on S&P Global and maintaining an rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Press release

S&P Global and Pantera Capital launched the , giving the company another way to monetize index products in a fast-growing digital-asset market. Positive Sentiment: The company also introduced an AI data service , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Yahoo Finance article

The company also introduced an , reinforcing its push into higher-growth data and analytics offerings. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Seeking Alpha transcript

S&P Global presented at a GenAI fundraising event, which keeps the company visible in the AI/data ecosystem but does not appear to be a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update.

Erste Group’s FY2027 earnings estimate came in above consensus, suggesting long-term earnings potential remains solid, though it was not a major market-moving update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from hold to strong sell , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Tickerreport summary

Zacks Research downgraded S&P Global from to , adding pressure by signaling concern about the stock’s near-term risk/reward. Negative Sentiment: One article argued the stock could be overvalued even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Yahoo Finance article

One article argued the stock could be even after a recent $1 billion note exchange, reinforcing investor caution around valuation. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also said SPGI may not have the right setup for an earnings beat ahead of its upcoming report, which could temper enthusiasm before results. Zacks article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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