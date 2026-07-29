Sei Investments Co. Has $24.17 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI - Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,394 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of UFP Industries worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,648 shares of the construction company's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 54.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company's stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.26). UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. UFP Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UFP Industries from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered UFP Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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