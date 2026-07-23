Sei Investments Co. Has $294.86 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,345 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 118,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Parker-Hannifin worth $294,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

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Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2%

PH opened at $971.42 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $917.67 and its 200-day moving average is $934.99. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $692.02 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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