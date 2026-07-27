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Sei Investments Co. Has $37.18 Million Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
StandardAero logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its StandardAero stake by 55.4% in the first quarter, owning 1.44 million shares valued at approximately $37.18 million, or 0.43% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with StandardAero carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $34 target price, although some firms recently lowered their targets. CEO Russell Wayne Ford separately sold 40,000 shares for about $1.22 million.
  • StandardAero exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.33 in EPS versus a $0.30 estimate and $1.63 billion in revenue versus $1.49 billion expected; revenue rose 13.3% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,421 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 512,992 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of StandardAero worth $37,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 46.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 486,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,910.20. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SARO shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StandardAero from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised StandardAero from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Price Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.91.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for StandardAero (NYSE:SARO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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