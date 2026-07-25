Sei Investments Co. Has $82.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,525 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in American Express were worth $82,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 359,261 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $132,909,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,887 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in American Express by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 121,774 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $45,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in American Express by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 65,997 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 80,463 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.11.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $325.86 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $332.50 and its 200-day moving average is $330.33. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. American Express's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

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American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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