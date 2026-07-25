Sei Investments Co. Has $94.73 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,825 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 61,274 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Atmos Energy worth $94,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $154.23 and a fifty-two week high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy's payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $184.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $186.92.

Read Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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