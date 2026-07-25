Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.56% of Essex Property Trust worth $87,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 814 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $299.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Essex Property Trust

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $669,003.30. This represents a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.0%

ESS stock opened at $293.32 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.46 and a twelve month high of $303.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average of $264.95.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $484.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.89 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $2.59 dividend. This represents a $10.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.40%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Essex Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Essex Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Essex Property Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here