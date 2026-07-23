Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,014 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of McKesson worth $244,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in McKesson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the company's stock worth $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,061 shares of the company's stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded McKesson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $959.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

Key McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $813.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $776.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $838.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $1,817,482.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,351,768.10. This trade represents a 43.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total value of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,848. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McKesson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McKesson wasn't on the list.

While McKesson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here